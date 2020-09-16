The holiday season is reserved for spending time with family and eating incredible food. And, of course, no celebration would be complete without apple pie. It’s a staple that makes an appearance on dinner tables across the country. But why wait for a specific date or time of year to have something so delicious? This classic apple pie recipe can satisfy your sweet tooth right now.

While apple pie isn’t the most difficult dessert to make for an amateur baker with skills, it is a treat that’s still easy to get wrong. Luckily, this recipe gets at the heart of grandma’s cooking with none of the difficulty.

To bake this classic apple pie recipe, you’ll need some common pantry staples like sugar, cornstarch, butter and cinnamon. To make things easier for you, this recipe can be made using refrigerated pie crusts.

Start by preheating the oven — not doing so is one of the biggest mistakes made by home cooks. Then prepare the refrigerated pie crusts as directed. Once that’s done, you should mix the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon then sprinkle that mixture on top of your apples in a bowl. Then add the apples to the pie crust and dot with butter. Finally, you should top the apples with the second pie crust, seal it and brush some egg wash onto it.

After 45 minutes, or once the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly, you can remove the pie from the oven. And while this creation is sure to be delicious, if you don’t feel like going through the work, you can head over to one of the best places to get apple pie in America.

Classic Apple Pie

Ingredients

1 package refrigerated pie crusts (2 crusts)

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 1/2 pound apples, such as Granny Smith or Golden Delicious, peeled and thinly sliced (about 4 apples)

1 tablespoon butter

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Prepare pie crusts as directed on the package for two-crust pie using a 9-inch pie plate.

Mix sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon in a small bowl.

Sprinkle mixture over apples in a large bowl; toss to coat well.

Spoon apples into the pastry-lined pie plate and dot with butter.

Top with second pie crust, and seal and flute edge. Cut small slits in the top crust.

Mix egg white and water in a small bowl. Brush crust with egg wash and sprinkle with additional sugar, if desired.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack before serving.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.