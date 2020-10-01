It's easy to get into a weeknight dinner rut. Soups and stews are easy go-to options and chicken usually makes an appearance at least twice a week. But when those dependable options just don't make the cut, this recipe for seared scallops is a delicious and elegant alternative. But first, you need to learn how to cook scallops on the stove.

To cook the scallops, start by patting them dry with a paper towel. Then season them with salt and pepper and heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet. Make sure the pan is hot before adding the scallops to it — not doing so is a mistake often made by home cooks. Once the scallops are in the pan, cook them for two to three minutes on both sides.

Seared with a perfect crisp on the outside and topped with a smooth butter sauce, these scallops will quickly turn dinner at home into a restaurant experience. To complete the dish, serve the scallops with spinach and tomato couscous.

The delicious dish takes just 30 minutes to prepare and serves up to five people, which is why it's of our many simple weeknight recipes you need to give a try.

Seared Atlantic Calico Scallops with Citrus Dill Butter and Spinach Couscous

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic, divided

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

2 cups water

1 box (10 ounces) plain couscous

1 pound Atlantic Calico Scallops

Salt and pepper, (optional)

8 tablespoons cold butter, cut into cubes, divided

1/4 cup minced yellow onion

1/4 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Dill Weed

1/2 cup fresh mandarin orange segments

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in 2-quart saucepan on medium-high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of the garlic; cook and stir 1 minute until fragrant.

Stir in spinach and tomatoes; cook just until spinach is wilted.

Add water and bring to a boil.

Add couscous, stirring to mix well.

Cover saucepan and remove from heat. Set aside.

Meanwhile, pat scallops dry with paper towels.

Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in large skillet on medium-high heat until shimmering.

Carefully place scallops in pan.

Cook without stirring 2 to 3 minutes until browned on bottom.

Flip scallops and cook 2 minutes longer or just until cooked through.

Remove scallops from pan and keep warm.

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in same skillet on medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook 2 minutes or until softened.

Add remaining 2 teaspoons garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.

Stir in wine, heavy cream, lemon juice and dill.

Simmer until mixture is reduced to one-fourth of the original amount (to about 1/3 cup), about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low; whisk in remaining butter, one piece at a time, until well blended and sauce is creamy.

Gently stir in mandarin orange segments and cook just until heated through.

Spoon Citrus Dill Butter Sauce over scallops and serve with Spinach and Tomato Couscous.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick