If you've gotten used to spending more time at home and now you have to head back to the office, to school or have to truck your kids around to after-school activities and class all day, you might start to feel a little overwhelmed when it comes to cooking dinner. And what can save your weeknight dinners? A honey mustard slow cooker chicken recipe just need 10 minutes of prep and the push of a button.

Slow cooker recipes are perfect for busy days. Whether you work a 9 to 5, or you've just moved into your first college apartment, dinner cooked this method can save you tons of time. You can even meal prep and make dinner ahead of time and freeze for leftovers.

As for this specific dish, it's a healthy comfort meal with tons of flavor from brown mustard, soy sauce and fruit juice. The flavorful glaze is put into the slow cooker with chicken strips to cook. Once the chicken is done, cold water and cornstarch are added to the slow cooker to thicken everything up.

The final product is served with rice or cous-cous. Add some green beans or other veggies to complete the meal. The dish takes less than an hour to prepare and is one of those slow cooker recipes that will make dinner a breeze.

Honey Mustard Slow Cooker Chicken

Ingredients

1 package Perdue Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips

1/4 cup orange, pineapple or apple juice

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup spicy brown or stone ground mustard

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons cold water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Couscous or rice for serving

Directions

In a bowl, mix together the honey, mustard, orange juice and soy sauce.

Place the chicken in a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker. Pour in the honey mustard mixture. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours.

When the chicken is done, mix the cornstarch with the cold water until smooth and lump free. Quickly stir the slurry into the honey mustard sauce, stirring well to combine. Continue cooking for about 2 to 3 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. The chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Serve the chicken with sauce over couscous or rice.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue