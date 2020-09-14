It's never too early to begin cooking fall recipes, and this pumpkin soup is the perfect place to start. Whether you serve it as an appetizer during the holiday season or for an easy weeknight meal, this recipe packs in autumnal and hearty flavors.

The easiest way to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant experience is to get creative with your recipes. Not only is this pumpkin soup delicious, but it's also insanely easy to make. Just toss the ingredients into your Instant Pot and let it do the work for you.

For the pumpkin soup you'll need a variety of fall ingredients. To start, cut your pumpkin in half, remove the seeds and cook it in your Instant Pot with water for about 7 minutes. Once you cook the onions and combine them with broth and minced garlic, take the pumpkin out of the Instant Pot.

Blend the pumpkin and onion mixture until it's smooth and top it with sauteed celery, tomatoes and more. The dish serves four, but if you have any leftovers, pumpkin soup is the perfect dish to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

1 sugar pumpkin

2 onions

2 cups chicken broth

1 tomato

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 stalks celery

Cilantro, to garnish

Sour cream, to garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley, pumpkin seeds and olive oil to garnish (optional)

Directions

Cut the pumpkin into halves and remove the seeds.

Adjust the trivet in an instant pot and add half cup of water and the pumpkin.

Press “manual” and cook for 5-7 minutes with the valve closed.

Put the oil in the skillet and add diced onion into it, sauté on medium heat until onion becomes translucent. Add broth and minced garlic.

Remove the pumpkin from instant pot carefully.

Blend the pumpkin and onion mixture in a blender until smooth.

Sauté chopped tomato and celery in the pan.

Add celery, tomato, cilantro and sour cream on top of the soup.

Serve the soup with the topping of parsley, pumpkin seeds and olive oil.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.