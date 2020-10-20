Halloween is only a week and a half away. So, if you haven't had time to do your favorite activities like visit a pumpkin patch or watch scary movies, baking Halloween-themed desserts is the next best thing. Start the spook-fest off right with these pumpkin patch brownies.

Pumpkin flavored desserts are a fall staple, but putting miniature pumpkins onto your dessert might be even better. The fun project is great activity for kids that are missing out on traditional trick-or-treating this year.

Because this recipe uses brownie mix, it's an easy dessert for any beginner baker to make. Once the brownies are out of the oven, spread green frosting on top of the dessert and sprinkle with crushed cookies to mimic lines of dirt. Place the candy pumpkins in four rows by four rows and connect them with green lines for the vines. You can also get creative with your pumpkin patch by adding other decorations.

Not only will this treat make your house smell of chocolatey goodness, but it will also put you in the Halloween spirit in no time. And this dessert isn't the only way to hang with ghouls and goblins, check out more of our incredibly spooky Halloween dessert recipes here.

Pumpkin Patch Brownies

Ingredients

1 box (16 oz) Betty Crocker Supreme original brownie mix

1 cup Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy vanilla frosting (from 16-oz container)

1 teaspoon Betty Crocker green gel food color

4 Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies, finely crushed (about 1/3 cup)

16 candy pumpkins

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan).

Line 9-inch square pan with foil, letting foil hang 2 inches over sides of the pan.

Spray foil with cooking spray.

Make brownie batter as directed on the box.

Spread in pan.

Bake 28 to 31 minutes or until a toothpick inserted 2 inches from side of pan comes out almost clean.

Cool completely on a cooling rack, about 1 hour 30 minutes.

Using foil to lift, remove brownie from the pan, and peel foil away.

In a small bowl, stir frosting and food color until blended.

Remove 1 tablespoon frosting; spoon into a small resealable food-storage plastic bag; partially seal bag.

Cut off tiny corner of bag; set aside.

Spread remaining frosting on top of the brownie.

Sprinkle crushed cookies in 4 rows on top of the frosting, about a generous tablespoon per row.

Sprinkle decors over top.

Place candy pumpkins in 4 rows by 4 rows.

Pipe small green lines for vines.

Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows with one of the candy pumpkins in the center of each brownie.

Store covered in an airtight container.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker