If sipping on a pina colada beachside isn't in your future any time soon, then we're here to bring you the next best thing. Not only do pina colada muffins mimic the flavor of your favorite tropical cocktail, but they can be enjoyed for breakfast and dessert. A win, win!

Far too often baked goods are relegated to colder months. Sure, a warm loaf of foccacia and a fresh batch of muffins are the ultimate comfort foods during fall and winter, but being creative with your flavors can easily make these foods perfect for spring and summer too. In this recipe for pina colada muffins, shredded coconut, rum extract and crushed pineapple are used to give the dessert a refreshing, beachy vibe (even when you're rushing off to work or school).

This easy recipe is perfect if you're short on time and want to whip up something fast for dessert or if you're meal prepping for breakfast. Using boxed cake mix expedites the process and cuts out all of the mixing and measuring required when baking from scratch. Believe it or not, there's a plethora of delicious desserts you can make with boxed cake mix.

This recipe is from Lee's Lakeside in Orlando and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ingredients

1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 teaspoon rum extract

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup crushed pineapple (drained)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Using an electric mixer, prepare 1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix following package directions. Add 1 teaspoon coconut extract, 1 teaspoon rum extract, 1 cup shredded coconut, 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1 cup drained crushed pineapple. Stir, just to combine, being careful not to overmix batter.

Step 3: Grease muffin pans or line with paper cups. Fill each cup 3/4 full.

Step 4: Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until pick inserted in center comes out dry. Top with icing, powdered sugar, cream cheese, or just enjoy as is.

.