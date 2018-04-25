Who on Earth does not love pasta? Anyone who says they don’t is not to be trusted. Pasta is wonderful food, truly one of life’s culinary pleasures whether the sky is grey and gloomy or cloudless and shining with sun. Boiled or baked, made by hand or cooked from a box, with jarred marinara or covered with your grandma’s red sauce, it is always a perfect time for pasta — a classically simple and humble food that is incredibly versatile and can be made to please any number of appetites. more on pasta 25 Spaghetti Recipes That Will Remind You of Your Childhood

We reached out to our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers and asked them which pasta recipes they love the most. Pasta is perfect for speedy lunches and easy dinners as well as for show-stopping dinner party dishes.

From spaghetti, penne, and ravioli to Chinese pork noodles, Thai peanut noodles, and Spanish fideos, the world is filled with an array of truly delectable pasta recipes and we decided not to limit this list to a strictly Italian definition of pasta. Rather, for this roundup, we embrace all things doughy and noodle-y in this list of perfectly delicious pasta recipes for all occasions that are sure to satisfy all of your carb-y needs!