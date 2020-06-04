The most comforting foods are often the ones we devoured during childhood. And what could bring that pang of nostalgia more than grilled cheese? This decadent grilled cheese recipe elevates a classic dish by using fontina cheese, which melts perfectly in the sandwich.

The reason this dish is so incredible? It used to be a popular menu item at Panera Bread. The since-discontinued sandwich used four different types of cheese, including fontina. And now you can make the copycat recipe in just a few minutes from home.

For this dish you'll need a few common pantry staples including white bread, butter, mayonnaise and three types of cheese. Place your cheese on the bread and sandwich the two slices together. Then brush the outside of the sandwich with mayo and cook until it's golden brown on both sides.

In just 10 minutes you'll have a perfect, restaurant-worthy grilled cheese. And, if you liked this recipe you're going to love more of our mouth watering spins on classic grilled cheese.

Fontina Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

2 slices ½ inch thick white bread

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 slice monterey jack

2 slices fontina cheese

1 slice sharp white cheddar

Directions

Sandwich the slices of cheese between 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.