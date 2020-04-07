  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Fontina Grilled Cheese

April 7, 2020 | 12:13pm
By
Fontina melts beautifully in this grilled cheese
MariaKovaleva/Shutterstock

Panera Bread used to serve a popular grilled cheese sandwich that used four cheeses, including a creamy, sharp fontina. The chain discontinued the menu item, but you can make one using similar ingredients at home for a copycat version.

 

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
792
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 slice monterey jack
  • 2 slices fontina cheese
  • 1 slice sharp white cheddar

Directions

Sandwich the slices of cheese between 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it brown evenly, but don’t smash it.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving792
Total Fat60g92%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated31g100%
Cholesterol155mg52%
Protein34g69%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A372µg41%
Vitamin B121µg60%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D34IU100%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium786mg79%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)54µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)74µg18%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus540mg77%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium186mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.2%
Sodium1176mg49%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.1%
Trans0.8gN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc4mg41%
