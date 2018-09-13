These days, avocados and guacamole are practically a global obsession. The once difficult-to-source fruit is becoming more and more widespread, and avocado aficionados can happily enjoy avocados all year round. While avocado toast may have certainly had its moment, guacamole is far and away the best thing to make with a few ripe avocados.

Our 50 Best Guacamole Recipes Gallery

Finding the perfectly ripe avocado is nothing short of an art form, because the window of ideal ripeness is infuriatingly short. The easiest way to determine if an avocado is ripe is to gently squeeze the fruit in the palm of your hand. Ripe and ready avocados will yield to gentle pressure. Another trick is to lightly press down on the stem; if it gives just a little, your avocado is ripe; but if the stem sinks in too far, the avocado may be past its prime.

Making guacamole can be as simple or as complicated as you like. Stick to old-school methods and use a stone molcajete (a traditional Mexican version of a mortar and pestle); take a more modern approach and blitz in a food processor; or smash with a whisk or simply use a fork. As for the mix-ins, well, you can go as simple or as complicated as you like — some salt and a squeeze of lime, perhaps a tomato and some onion. Fancy a clove of garlic? Add it! Need some heat? Use some fresh chilies — jalapeño or even habanero if you’re feeling brave. If you are looking for some seriously delicious avocado inspiration, read on for our 50 best guacamole recipes.

Rachael Pack contributed to this story.