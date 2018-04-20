Unless you exist solely on takeout and restaurant food, buying groceries at the supermarket is a necessity of life. It is a thing so mundane that many probably go through the motions with a degree of thoughtlessness, wandering up and down colorful aisles, reaching for those items they are familiar with, perhaps grabbing something new and intriguing. Stocking up on paper goods, fresh produce, a guilty pleasure here and there — some people love grocery shopping and some don’t, but what effect is your loaded shopping cart having upon the environment? Have you ever stopped to think about that?

For the Most Eco-Friendly Things You Buy at the Grocery Store gallery, click here.

These days, with global warming looming ever more closely on the horizon, a growing global population and increasing scarcity of natural resources like water, it is more important than ever to be environmental aware and as sustainably as possible.

Making environmentally friendly changes to one’s day-to-day does not require a huge life overhaul — small changes can have massively positive effects upon one’s individual health as well as the health of the planet.

If you are trying to be a more environmentally conscious shopper, then for your next supermarket sweep, ditch the single-use plastic bags that will end up in landfills for hundreds of years, grab some tote bags instead, and throw in your reusable water bottle in case you get thirsty on the way — it’s as simple as that.

Once you get to the store, if you are trying to be a more environmentally conscious shopper you can begin easily enough by making some surprisingly simple amendments to your shopping list and choosing to buy more of these most eco-friendly supermarket items.