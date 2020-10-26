After a long day of work sometimes you just need a hearty, comforting, kid-friendly recipe that can feed the whole family in less than an hour. This meatloaf sheet pan dinner does just that. It's easy to make, and with the addition of bacon as a secret ingredient, sacrifices none of the flavor.

Simple Weeknight Dinners: The Ultimate Recipe Guide

Meatloaf is a a childhood dinner staple that was hard to appreciate as a kid. But the time has finally come to give this dish another chance. Packed with hearty flavor, meatloaf is a comforting meal that's perfect for holidays, game days (when on a slider) or any random Monday night.

Once the ground beef mixture is prepared and your potatoes and Brussels sprouts are well seasoned, add the elements of the dish to a sheet pan. While the dish bakes, stir together ketchup and brown sugar in a small bowl. Pour the mixture over the meatloaf and bake for an extra 10 minutes.

Slice the meatloaf and serve. From first glance, your kids might not be thrilled with the concept of meatloaf for dinner, but once they have that first bite they'll beg for seconds. And if that's the case, be sure to try more of our delicious and easy meatloaf recipes.

Ingredients

No-stick cooking spray

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 pound baby potatoes, halved

1 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed

2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1 egg

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 pound ground beef (90% lean)

1/3 cup ketchup

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Spray 11x17-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Cook bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes.

Remove bacon from pan using a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel lined plate.

Reserve rendered bacon fat.

Place potatoes in large bowl with 2 teaspoons reserved bacon fat, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; toss until well combined.

Pour onto baking sheet and bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat.

Add onion and bell pepper and saute until tender, about 3 minutes.

Place onion and pepper in large bowl with cooked bacon, bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix until well blended.

Add ground beef and mix until just combined.

Toss Brussels sprouts with 2 teaspoons bacon fat and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a medium bowl.

Remove potatoes from oven and move to one side of the pan.

Form meat mixture into a loaf in the middle of the pan and pour Brussels sprouts in an even layer on remaining third of the pan.

Bake 20 minutes.

Stir together ketchup and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar in small bowl.

Pour over meatloaf.

Continue baking 10 minutes, until meatloaf is firm (160°F) and vegetables are browned.

Slice meatloaf and serve.

Courtesy of Ready, Set, Eat