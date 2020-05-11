If you’ve been scouring the internet for the perfect sweet breakfast to pair with your scrambled eggs, then this recipe for overnight Instant Pot French toast casserole is the one for you. Pieces of bread soak up an egg mixture to make a fluffy and delicious dish that’s ready to eat come morning.

This is one of those iconic breakfast dish recipes that has to make an appearance on your breakfast table. The recipe calls for eggs, brown sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon and more. But if you happen to be out of one or more of those ingredients, try out these cooking and baking substitutions everyone should know about.

The trick to making this amazing overnight French toast recipe is using the right kind of bread. If it isn’t crusty enough, it will fall apart and not have a chewy enough texture to give the dish the consistency and flavor it needs. In fact, this dish is one of the best uses for leftover bread.

After whisking together your ingredients, pour the egg mixture over the French bread, sprinkle it with cubed butter and let it sit overnight. Come morning, all you have to do is pop the bread into your Instant Pot for about 30 minutes, top with maple syrup and serve. It’s an amazing recipe that takes less than one hour to make.

Pair the casserole with a fun homemade coffee recipe for a can’t-beat breakfast experience. But if you’d rather try something you don’t have to wait until the next morning to eat, go for one of these other amazing and comforting casseroles.

Overnight French Toast Casserole Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 loaf of day-old French bread, cut into 1-inch chunks

8 large eggs

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 1/2 cup water

1/4 cup maple syrup

Directions:

Grease a 7-inch cake pan with cooking spray.

Arrange chunks of French bread in a single layer on bottom of pan.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt until fully combined. Pour egg mixture over French bread.

Sprinkle cubed butter on top of French bread. Refrigerate, at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Pour water into Instant Pot. Place a trivet inside.

Place a paper towel on top of cake pan and tightly cover with foil. Create a foil sling and use it to gently lower pan into Instant Pot.

Close lid and set pressure release to Sealing.

Press Manual or Pressure Cook button and adjust time to 30 minutes.

When the timer beeps, allow pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes and then quick release remaining pressure. Unlock lid and remove it.

Carefully remove French toast casserole using foil sling. Remove foil and paper towel.

Serve topped with maple syrup.