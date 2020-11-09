Mashed potatoes are always a crowd favorite, the creamy smooth side dish is a hit at every Thanksgiving feast and a comforting dish during weeknight dinners . But sometimes, these spuds can feel laborious to make, and they take up precious space on your stovetop, especially during holidays when you have a dozen other dishes to focus on. Enter Instant Pot mashed potatoes. This easy method will have this classic side dish on the table in 25 minutes.

With a turkey in the oven, casseroles waiting to be baked and countless other side dishes cooking on the stovetop, the last thing you want to worry about is mashed potatoes. Although the side dish is easy to make, it takes up unecessary room on the stovetop. You can make them in a slow cooker, but that takes hours upon hours. With this handy technique, your Instant Pot does all of the work for you and saves room in the kitchen.

Start by adding cut up potatoes, chicken broth, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper to your Instant Pot and stir well. Cover with the lid and cook for 10 minutes at high pressure. Once the pressure is released, add in the butter and mash up the softened potatoes.

Serve the mashed potatoes the good old fashioned way, or load them up with scallions, cheese or a dollup of sour cream. If you enjoyed this technique for serving potatoes, you're going to love more of our inventive potato recipes, from casseroles to loaded soups.

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

3 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Put the potatoes in the Instant Pot.

Add chicken broth, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Stir well.

Cover with the lid and cook for 10 minutes at high pressure.

When cooking ends, wait 5 more minutes for a natural pressure release.

After 5 minutes, do a quick pressure release.

Add butter in and mash well.

Serve and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks