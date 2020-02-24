Cinnamon raisin French toast casserole

Prepare the bread: Lightly grease an oven safe bowl or cake pan with butter or oil. Cube cinnamon raisin bread into about 1 inch pieces and add to the bowl.

Make and add the custard: Whisk together milk, eggs and maple syrup. Pour over the bread pieces, pressing down gently so the bread soaks the custard. Let is rest for 5 mins. This allows the bread to soak up the liquid.

Cover the bowl with aluminum foil. Pour 1-2 cups of water in the inner pot. Place a trivet, and place the french toast bowl on top of the trivet. Close the lid and set Manual/Pressure Cook for 15 minutes (high) on sealing mode.

When cook time is done, carefully release pressure (QR), by turning the valve to ‘venting’ position in DUO models, or by pushing down the pressure valve in ULTRA models.

Topping: Optional, But Highly Recommended

Thinly slice butter and place all over the baked bread pieces. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the bread. Broil it in the oven for 1-2 minute or so, or until butter melts all over the bread and the sugar starts to caramelize. Cool for 5 minutes and dig in. Pour some warmed maple syrup and enjoy.