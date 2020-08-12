Few comfort meals compare to carb-loaded, cheesy casseroles. After a busy day at work or at school, one-pan recipes that can be made in under an hour are ideal. And casseroles, like this taco tater-topped casserole, fit the bill.

Not only are casseroles delicious but they're also one of the best comfort foods to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight. This tater tot casserole takes things up a notch with the addition of taco seasoning and chopped bell pepper and onion.

To get started, cook your ground beef while the oven warms up. Once the beef is seasoned and cooked with salsa and frozen veggies, stir in the beans and cheese. Add the mixture to your baking dish and top with the potato nuggets.

Once the tater tots are golden brown and the cheese is melted, serve the casserole with sour cream, your favorite hot sauce and other toppings. But don't just reserve your casserole cooking for weeknights, there are plenty of easy casserole recipes for breakfast, dinner and everything in between.

Taco Tater-Topped Casserole

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 package McCormick Taco Seasoning Mix

2 cups salsa

2 cups frozen corn

1 cup frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend

1 cup water

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

1 pound frozen fried potato nuggets

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, salsa, frozen vegetables and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and 1 cup of the cheese until well blended. Spoon into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with potato nuggets.

Bake 25 minutes or until potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream or lime wedges.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick