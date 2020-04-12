  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Taco Tater-Topped Casserole

April 12, 2020 | 4:18pm
This dinner will quickly become a family favorite
Taco Tater-Topped Casserole
Photo courtesy of McCormick

For a cheesy, hearty casserole packed with crispy taters and your family’s favorite taco flavor, look no further. This dish gets its kick from a single-serving package of McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, avocado and fresh cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
462
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
  • 2 Cups salsa
  • 2 Cups frozen corn
  • 1 Cup frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 Cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
  • 1 Pound frozen fried potato nuggets

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, salsa, frozen vegetables and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and 1 cup of the cheese until well blended. Spoon into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with potato nuggets.

Bake 25 minutes or until potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream or lime wedges.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving462
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol84mg28%
Protein26g53%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B121µg56%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.2%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin D11IU72%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium245mg24%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium57mg13%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus409mg58%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium637mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.9%
Sodium941mg39%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.3%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water207gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
