Taco Tater-Topped Casserole

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, salsa, frozen vegetables and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and 1 cup of the cheese until well blended. Spoon into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with potato nuggets.

Bake 25 minutes or until potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream or lime wedges.