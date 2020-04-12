Taco Tater-Topped Casserole

For a cheesy, hearty casserole packed with crispy taters and your family’s favorite taco flavor, look no further. This dish gets its kick from a single-serving package of McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, avocado and fresh cilantro.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 package McCormick® Taco Seasoning Mix
- 2 Cups salsa
- 2 Cups frozen corn
- 1 Cup frozen chopped bell pepper and onion blend
- 1 Cup water
- 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 Cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
- 1 Pound frozen fried potato nuggets
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Brown beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, salsa, frozen vegetables and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans and 1 cup of the cheese until well blended. Spoon into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with potato nuggets.
Bake 25 minutes or until potato nuggets are golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with desired toppings, such as chopped avocado, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, chopped fresh cilantro, sour cream or lime wedges.