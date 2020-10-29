Sure, during Thanksgiving, turkey is all the rage, but sometimes nothing quite compares to spooning a healthy heaping of stuffing onto your plate. Piles of bread cubes marinated in chicken broth, butter and celery? Sign us up. And while it’s fun to get super creative with your stuffing, every good home cook should have a simple, go-to recipe like this one.

The Best Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes for Turkey, Potatoes and More

In a sea of Thanksgiving side dishes, from loaded potatoes to delectable casseroles, nothing quite measures up like stuffing. The star side can be served stuffed inside your turkey, chicken or cornish hen, or as a traditional side, like in this classic herb stuffing recipe.

To make the timeless dish, simply preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and melt butter in a large skillet on medium heat. For extra flavor, feel free to add in more butter than this recipe calls for. Cook the onions and celery for about five minutes, then stir in some common pantry seasonings like thyme and pepper.

Assemble the bread cubes (or use an herbed cubed stuffing mix for double the flavor) and veggies in a baking dish and bake the stuffing for about 30 minutes. Soon you’ll have a hearty Thanksgiving side that everyone is sure to love. But, if you’re entertaining vegan or gluten-free guests, or if you just want to get more creative, here are more of our best stuffing recipes ever.

Classic Herb Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

2 cups chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons thyme leaves

1 and 1/2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper, black

12 cups dry unseasoned bread cubes

4 cups chicken broth

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Melt butter in a large skillet on medium heat.

Add celery and onion; cook and stir for 5 minutes.

Stir in thyme, poultry seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper.

Place bread cubes in a large bowl.

Add celery mixture and broth; toss gently until well mixed.

Spoon into lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

Bake 35 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick