After you have cooked your pasta perfectly, avoiding all the common pitfalls, you will need a stellar side dish to serve alongside it. This onion garlic bread recipe could be your new go-to.

Brilliant Ways to Use Up Leftover Chicken

Flavored with butter, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley flakes, these Italian bread slices are packed with flavor. They’re also easy and time-efficient, simpler than what you might find at the best Italian restaurants. Eight minutes is all it takes to make and bake.

So if your loaf of bread is nearly stale, consider cooking up this garlic bread, a couple creative grilled cheese sandwiches or other recipes to finish off a loaf of bread.

Onion Garlic Bread

Ingredients

1/2 cups butter, softened

1 teaspoon McCormick garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon McCormick onion powder

1/2 teaspoon McCormick parsley flakes

1 loaf (16 ounces) Italian bread, sliced

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat broiler. Split bread in half horizontally and place, cut sides up, on the work surface.

Mix butter, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley; spread on bread.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Place on broiler pan.

Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until golden.



Courtesy of McCormick