Onion garlic bread

August 20, 2020 | 3:04pm
Every plate of pasta begs to be eaten alongside a loaf of perfectly seasoned garlic bread. Good thing you have this recipe.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1.2 Cups butter, softened
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Onion Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Parsley Flakes
- 1 loaf (16 ounces) Italian bread, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat broiler. Split bread in half horizontally and place, cut sides up, on work surface.
Mix butter, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley; spread on bread.
Sprinkle with cheese.
Place on broiler pan.
Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until golden.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving272
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol50mg17%
Protein4g8%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)116µg29%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus57mg8%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium53mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.5%
Sodium256mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.2%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%