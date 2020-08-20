  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Onion Garlic Bread

August 20, 2020 | 3:04pm
Perfect for pairing with pasta
Onion garlic bread

Courtesy of McCormick

Every plate of pasta begs to be eaten alongside a loaf of perfectly seasoned garlic bread. Good thing you have this recipe.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
8 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
272
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1.2 Cups butter, softened
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Onion Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Parsley Flakes
  • 1 loaf (16 ounces) Italian bread, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat broiler. Split bread in half horizontally and place, cut sides up, on work surface.

Mix butter, garlic powder, onion powder and parsley; spread on bread.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Place on broiler pan.

Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until golden.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving272
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol50mg17%
Protein4g8%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)116µg29%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus57mg8%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium53mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.5%
Sodium256mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.2%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
bread
garlic
pasta