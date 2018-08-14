Are you struggling to stick to your supermarket budget? Do you agonize over the choices you make during your weekly shopping? Does your grocery bill make you break out in a cold sweat? If all the sparkle and fun have been drained from your grocery shopping sprees and you are aiming to save some money on your next trip to the store, do not despair—there are some pretty simple ways to cut down on your food budget but still fill your cart with healthy and delicious items.

How to Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half Gallery

Some people love a good coupon clipping session, but if you’re looking for some easy-to-use tactics that don’t call for an afternoon armed with scissors, this list is a great place to begin. Become a savvy shopper and sail through those racetrack aisles with confidence and aplomb, full of the knowledge that you’re saving money without sacrificing the quality of the contents in your basket.

From buying more vegetables and loving leftovers, to storing food correctly and spotting the right kind of bargain, there are many ways to save money on food. Try any or all of these tips to cut your grocery bill in half!