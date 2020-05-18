How Long to Cook Burgers On The Grill

Cooking up a juicy, next-level burger might seem intimidating, especially if your ground beef patties keep turning out raw in the middle or bone-dry. But with the right tools and the right amount of time, you can make a burger like a celebrity chef. You just need to know how long to cook burgers for.

Several factors — like patty thickness, the type of meat used and how you like your burger cooked — all play a part in grilling up a tasty burger. According to Char-Broil, the distributor behind one of the first charcoal grills to market, cooking the best burgers begins by making them thick. Indeed, the ideal burger will be made with a patty that is about 3/4-inch thick. To guarantee that your patty stays flat, create an indention in the middle of the patty.

How long to cook a burger for will depend on your preference. If you prefer your burgers medium-rare, cook one side of the patty on the grill for three minutes, flip and cook the other side for an additional four minutes. For medium burgers, cook the patty on one side for three minutes and the other side for five minutes. When you prefer your burger to be done medium-well, cook the patty on one side for three minutes and the other for six minutes. And for those who prefer a well-done burger, cook the patty on one side for three minutes, flip and cook for an additional seven minutes.

Paying close attention and monitoring the time your patty spends cooking is the key to grilling the burgers you love most.

Another hot tip? Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of your patty. The USDA recommends a minimum temperature of 145°F for beef and fish. A meat thermometer will check if your burger is cooked properly. And once you nail how to grill burgers, you can move on to these other great grilled recipes for steak, chicken, pizza and more.