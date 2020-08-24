Great game day gatherings and tailgates all have one thing in common: great food. Whether that’s firing up steaks, chicken, burgers and more on the grill or setting up a spread of appetizers that are easy to grab without taking your eyes off the game, certain foods pair perfectly with sports. Even if you’re watching what you eat, you can still enjoy a hearty, healthy meal with all the flavors of game day staples.

This grilled cilantro lime chicken recipe isn’t like other boring grilled chicken recipes you may know. This Mexican-inspired dish comes full force with flavor using lime zest and garlic to marinate the meat. Then, simply mix corn, tomatoes, avocados, cilantro and more together to create an easy salsa to pair with the chicken.

This dish gives you everything you need in a well-balanced diet without compromising flavor. But why only make it on game day? It’s a simple recipe you can make for dinner on a weeknight as well.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, preferably Perdue Harvestland Perfect Portions Free Range Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Individually Wrapped, 1.65 lbs.

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 limes, zested and juiced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup fresh corn kernels

1 cup plum tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons sour cream

4 cups romaine lettuce, shredded

Directions

In a shallow baking dish or resealable plastic bag, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the zest and juice of 2 limes and the garlic. Add the chicken breasts, toss to coat and let marinate for 30 minutes.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the corn and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes until the corn is just cooked.

Remove corn from heat and cool.

Combine the corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cilantro, salt and pepper. Cover and chill while grilling the chicken.

Heat a lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

Remove chicken breasts from the marinade and grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove the chicken from the grill and let rest for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, the zest and juice of the remaining lime.

Divide the shredded romaine between 4 plates. Spoon the corn salsa over the romaine. Place a warm grilled chicken breast on top of the romaine. Drizzle with creamy lime sauce.