Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken With Corn Salsa

In a shallow baking dish or resealable plastic bag, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the zest and juice of 2 limes, and the garlic. Add the chicken breasts, toss to coat and let marinate for 30 minutes.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the corn and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes until the corn is just cooked.

Remove corn from heat and cool.

Combine the corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cilantro, salt and pepper. Cover and chill while grilling the chicken.

Heat a lightly greased grill or grill pan to medium high heat.

Remove chicken breasts from the marinade and grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Remove the chicken from the grill and let rest for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, the zest and juice of the remaining lime.

Divide the shredded romaine between 4 plates. Spoon the Corn Salsa over the romaine. Place a warm grilled chicken breast on top of the romaine. Drizzle with creamy lime sauce.