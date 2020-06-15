One of the best parts of traveling is trying food from cultures all over the world. Even if you can't travel right now, you can still experience food from around the world. And a great place to start is with this chicken gyro recipe.

Easy Chicken Recipes for the Summer

Gyros are a staple in Greece, where the dish is a popular street food. Spend the day taking a virtual tour of the country's landmarks, then indulge in a gyro, which takes less than an hour to make.

To recreate the dish you'll start with lemon juice, oil and a variety of spices. After making the marinade, generously coat your chicken in it. Then you can mix together your cucumbers, greek yogurt, lemon juice and seasonings. Once the chicken is coated in the marinade, cook it over medium high for about six minutes on each side. Then cut the chicken into thin stips and assemble your pita, yogurt sauce and preferred toppings.

In just 20 minutes you'll be able to imagine yourself on the coast of Greece with a gyro in hand. And, if you enjoyed this recipe, travel to more of your favorite countries with these foods from around the world that you can make at home.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

2 teaspoons McCormick oregano leaves, divided

1 teaspoon McCormick gourmet organic mint, divided

1 tablespoon McCormick thyme leaves, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup finely chopped cucumber

6 pocket-less pita breads, warmed

Directions

Mix 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, oil, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, 1/2 teaspoon each of the mint and thyme, and salt in small bowl until well blended. Place chicken in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix yogurt, cucumber, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon each mint and thyme in medium bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill chicken over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Cut chicken into thin strips and serve in warmed pitas with the cucumber yogurt sauce and desired toppings.