Want to to put the summer vegetables in your garden to the test? Need zucchini recipes with all of your bountiful CSA vegetables? Look no further than a tried and true classic: zucchini bread. This easy bread recipe is bursting with flavor, but be careful, because once you jump on the bread baking bandwagon, there's no going back.

Quick summer breads are a great way to use some common pantry staples and get a dessert on the table fast. Made with rich chocolate chips and grated zucchini, this gluten-free recipe is best served for an afternoon snack or post-dinner dessert.

To get started, whisk together your dry and wet ingredients in separate bowls then combine and stir well. All that's left after that is to bake the bread for 40 minutes.

One thing to note — if you find the chocolate chips are sinking to the bottom of the bowl, toss them in two tablespoons of flour first. In fact, coating your ingredients in flour is one baking tip every home cook should know.

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup Gluten Free Bob's Red Mill All Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cups coconut sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 1/2 cup packed, grated zucchini that has been dried with paper towels

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place rack in the center of oven.

Whisk all dry ingredients together in a bowl.

In a separate medium sized bowl whisk together the wet ingredients.

Gently pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir well. To prevent the chocolate chips from sinking to the bottom you can toss them with two tablespoons of flour before you mix them in.

Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly, Seasonal Cravings