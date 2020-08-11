Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

If you have some zucchini from your garden or the grocery store and you're not sure how to use it, this recipe will turn it into absolute heaven. Just add in some chocolate chips and sugar and the veggie becomes unrecognizable.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly, Seasonal Cravings
Notes
This can be stored on the counter for a few days or put it in the refrigerator for longer.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup Bob's Red Mill All Purpose Flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups coconut sugar
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 Cup packed, grated zucchini that has been dried with paper towels
- 1 Cup chocolate chips (Enjoy Life Brand)
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place rack in the center of oven.
Whisk all dry ingredients together in a bowl.
In a separate medium sized bowl whisk together the wet ingredients.
Gently pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir well. To prevent the chocolate chips from sinking to the bottom you can toss them with two tablespoons of flour before you mix them in.
Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.