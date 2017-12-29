Foods You Should Never Put in the Microwave

The microwave, which first became available for conventional residential use in 1967, soon became a standard household appliance across the country and eventually across much of the world. It is an appliance that many take for granted. It is easy and fast, and even people who claim they "can’t cook" can generally manage to use it effectively. Microwaves can be fantastic kitchen tools. They can turn a cold bowl of soup into a comforting winter meal in a matter of minutes; they allow office employees to enjoy a hot lunch in the absence of their home kitchen and make peeling butternut squash a breeze — and let’s not forget about microwave mug cakes!

Most people know that putting metal in a microwave is a big no-no, and it only takes one melted plastic container to learn the difference between plastic that is microwave safe and plastic that is not. But there are some things that do not lend themselves well to being cooked or reheated in a microwave even when there's no metal or plastic involved. Certain fruits and vegetables, for example, are best cooked the old-fashioned way; that defrosting setting is better left alone; and, as for boiling water, well, stick to the kettle for making tea.

