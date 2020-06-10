From the best pizzerias in America to a pie from the frozen aisle of your local grocery store, there’s just something about a steaming hot cheesy piece of pizza. Most people would agree that a slice is best fresh out of the oven, but leftovers are having a moment too, especially with Domino’s new hack for reheating.

Say goodbye to slices haphazardly thrown in the microwave to become nothing more than a soggy mess. Prepare your next meal with pride by reheating pizza in the microwave for 30 seconds alongside a half cup of water, Domino’s Australia said in a blog.

Disclaimer: The chain says this is the easiest, but not most reliable trick, and that crispiness is not guaranteed, but it’s worth a shot. Other, more trustworthy methods for reaching a crispy base, fluffy dough and melted cheese include reheating via the oven, hot pan or air fryer.

And if you’re feeling completely bonkers, layer two slices, toppings facing inwards, and place them in a panini press or waffle iron. This will make a pizza sandwich that is crunchy on the outside and melty with toppings on the inside. If that peaks your interest, wait until you see what you can do with a pizza on the grill.