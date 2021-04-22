There aren't enough good things to be said about tacos — they're delicious, easy to make and completely customizable based on your flavor preferences. When that warm weather feeling kicks in and you want something refreshing for dinner, make these fish tacos with apple slaw.

The secret to any good taco recipe is in the toppings. Whether you prefer yours Mexican-style with onions and cilantro, or the American take with cheese, lettuce and tomato, toppings can make or break your tacos. This recipe keeps things bright with a tangy apple slaw that's made with shredded green cabbage, sliced apple, chopped cilantro, green onion and lime juice.

Although you can make tacos with just about any protein, white fish like cod, tilapia or halibut complements the apple slaw used in this recipe. White fish is typically mild in flavor but slightly sweet which makes it very versatile and perfect for summer when you're in the mood for a light meal. To amplify its flavor, this recipe suggests you season the fish with smoked paprika, garlic salt, dried parsley flakes and pepper.

After letting the fish bake for 10 minutes, spoon it onto tortillas and top it with the slaw and anything else you fancy like avocado, cilantro and a squeeze of lime. With the spring season in full swing, stocking up on seafood recipes is a must. Check out more of our best fish recipes here.

This recipe is from The Recipe Critic blog and shared by McCormick. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 pounds white fish (cod, tilapia, halibut) cut into 3-inch pieces

1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded (or prepackaged cabbage slaw)

1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1/4 cup green onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

8 corn tortillas

Optional toppings: avocado, radishes, fresh cilantro, lime wedges

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes and 2 teaspoons black pepper.

Step 3: Cut 2 pounds white fish into 3-inch pieces. Arrange fish on parchment-lined baking sheet and season generously with prepared spice blend, reserving 1/2 teaspoon of the blend for the slaw.

Step 4: Place fish on center rack in oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 1/2 small head shredded green cabbage, 1 Granny Smith apple (cut into matchsticks), 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons lime juice and reserved spice blend. Mix well.

Step 6: Divide fish between 8 warm corn tortillas and top with apple slaw and fresh toppings of your choice.

