
4.5
2 ratings

Fish Tacos With Apple Slaw

April 15, 2021 | 2:01pm
By
Add this healthy recipe to your dinnertime rotation

Courtesy The Recipe Critic

This recipe rounds up all the goodness and bounty of summer—fresh fruit, vegetables and fish. The apple coleslaw is lightened up by zesty lime juice instead of mayonnaise. It’s a healthy option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor.

This recipe is from The Recipe Critic blog and shared by McCormick. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
392
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic salt
  • 1 Tablespoon dried parsley flakes
  • 2 Teaspoons black pepper
  • 2 Pounds white fish (cod, tilapia, halibut) cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded (or prepackaged cabbage slaw)
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks
  • 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup green onion, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • Optional toppings: avocado, radishes, fresh cilantro, lime wedges

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes and 2 teaspoons black pepper.

Step 3: Cut 2 pounds white fish into 3-inch pieces. Arrange fish on parchment-lined baking sheet and season generously with prepared spice blend, reserving 1/2 teaspoon of the blend for the slaw.

Step 4: Place fish on center rack in oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 1/2 small head shredded green cabbage, 1 Granny Smith apple (cut into matchsticks), 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons lime juice and reserved spice blend. Mix well.

Step 6: Divide fish between 8 warm corn tortillas and top with apple slaw and fresh toppings of your choice.

Fish Tacos With Apple Slaw