This recipe rounds up all the goodness and bounty of summer—fresh fruit, vegetables and fish. The apple coleslaw is lightened up by zesty lime juice instead of mayonnaise. It’s a healthy option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor.
This recipe is from The Recipe Critic blog and shared by McCormick. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 Tablespoon garlic salt
- 1 Tablespoon dried parsley flakes
- 2 Teaspoons black pepper
- 2 Pounds white fish (cod, tilapia, halibut) cut into 3-inch pieces
- 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded (or prepackaged cabbage slaw)
- 1 Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks
- 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup green onion, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 8 corn tortillas
- Optional toppings: avocado, radishes, fresh cilantro, lime wedges
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes and 2 teaspoons black pepper.
Step 3: Cut 2 pounds white fish into 3-inch pieces. Arrange fish on parchment-lined baking sheet and season generously with prepared spice blend, reserving 1/2 teaspoon of the blend for the slaw.
Step 4: Place fish on center rack in oven and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 1/2 small head shredded green cabbage, 1 Granny Smith apple (cut into matchsticks), 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons lime juice and reserved spice blend. Mix well.
Step 6: Divide fish between 8 warm corn tortillas and top with apple slaw and fresh toppings of your choice.