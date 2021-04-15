Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon garlic salt, 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes and 2 teaspoons black pepper.

Step 3: Cut 2 pounds white fish into 3-inch pieces. Arrange fish on parchment-lined baking sheet and season generously with prepared spice blend, reserving 1/2 teaspoon of the blend for the slaw.

Step 4: Place fish on center rack in oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 1/2 small head shredded green cabbage, 1 Granny Smith apple (cut into matchsticks), 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons lime juice and reserved spice blend. Mix well.

Step 6: Divide fish between 8 warm corn tortillas and top with apple slaw and fresh toppings of your choice.