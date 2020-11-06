Whether you’re serving them alongside a perfectly cooked steak or as a side dish during your Thanksgiving Day feast, there’s no denying that mashed potatoes are delicious. Luckily it’s not hard to turn the popular food into something incredible. In fact, all you need are the ingredients in your pantry to take mashed potatoes to the next level.

Although dehydrated potato flakes have a long shelf life, nothing can quite compare to mashed potatoes made from scratch. This recipe uses a little garlic to add flavor to the naturally delicious starch.

To make this insanely easy mashed potato recipe, you’ll need to start by placing potatoes in a large saucepan. Cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Then reduce the heat to low and let the potatoes simmer for about 20 minutes.

Once the potatoes are tender, drain the water and add in your garlic, salt and pepper. Mash with a potato masher and add in milk and butter to make them perfectly creamy. To make the dish even more incredible, stir in cheese.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

2/3 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

Place potatoes in a 4-quart saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender.

Drain and return potatoes to the pan on low heat. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, then butter. Stir in cheese.

Courtesy of McCormick.