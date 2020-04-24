Few recipes can perfectly blend two iconic dishes. But this everything bagel pigs in a blanket recipe effortlessly combines the flavor of a New York Style bagel with the deliciousness of pigs in a blanket to make a wow-worthy snack for the ages. So, bring the party to you with this amazingly easy-to-make appetizer.

Not only are everything pigs in a blanket an easy, fun recipe to make with your kids, they’re also packed with flavor. The cream cheese filling is stuffed with garlic, lemon juice and scallions to make a mouthwatering and savory flavor. When adding garlic to the mixture, make sure you use a microplane — it’s a kitchen tool chefs recommend if you want to make restaurant worthy food at home.

The secret to making this tasty comfort food is to smear on more of your cream cheese mixture than you think. Then, go ahead and add in your hot dog and cut the puff pastry into your desired size. Then you add on your egg wash and sprinkle the pigs in a blanket with some everything bagel seasoning, which is one of the most beloved Trader Joe’s items of all time.

After baking them in the oven, you’re left with cheesy, gooey pigs in a blanket that can be served when hosting a party — or, better yet, make them for yourself and watch some of your favorite shows while you dig in. No matter what occasion you make this snack for, there’s no denying that it’s one of the best vintage appetizer recipes that need to make a comeback.

Everything Pigs In a Blanket

Ingredients:

1 puff pastry sheet

8 ounces cream cheese

5 scallions, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

5 hot dogs

1 egg, whisked

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Combine the cream cheese, scallions, 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp pepper, and lemon juice. Mix well with a spoon or fork.

Roll out the puff pastry sheet into a large rectangle. Place one hot dog on the upper left corner of the puff pastry. Using the hot dog as a guide, cut a square out of the pastry that will fit around the hot dog. Watch the video above for guidance. Remove the hot dog to spread a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture over the small pastry square. Place the hot dog back on the square and wrap the pastry around the hot dog (like a blanket!), using the cream cheese as "glue" to hold it together. Cut the puff pastry wrapped hot dog into inch-long pieces and place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, seam-side down. Repeat with the rest of the puff pastry.

Brush the top of each "pig in a blanket" with egg wash. Combine the seasonings (or use a store-bought everything bagel seasoning blend) and sprinkle generously over each piece.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and your kitchen begins to smell like everything bagels.