If you’re spending more time at home, you’re likely trying to preserve your food stash for as long as possible. But that doesn’t mean you should avoid buying your favorite foods simply because you’re afraid they’ll spoil too fast. Instead, it just means it’s time to get creative when it comes to knowing how to make your food last longer.

Freezer Meal Recipes for a Quick and Easy Dinner

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when you’re working from home, you actually have time to whip up some great breakfast options. But the best way to start your day is with eggs — they’re one of the most iconic breakfast foods in America and packed with protein.

The only downside is that a carton of eggs has a short life span … or so you thought. According to the FDA, if you stick raw egg whites and raw egg yolks in the freezer, they can last for up to one year.

In order to freeze your eggs, the first step is to break them out of their shells. Then, you should beat the eggs until they’re blended, pour them into a freezer container and seal tightly. It’s good practice to label the container with the storage date and how many eggs you froze.

And there you have it — the days of wishing you could make your favorite breakfast in bed recipes everyday without going to the grocery store are now a reality. Unfortunately, the FDA doesn't recommend freezing hard-boiled eggs, but you do have within one week of cooking to enjoy the eggs you cooked and dyed for Easter.

Now that you know you’re living in a world where the egg possibilities are endless, try mixing up the way you cook your eggs or add some of these unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs to your morning rotation.

Whether you choose to buy brown eggs or white eggs, there’s no denying that the breakfast game is forever changed now that you know eggs can be frozen. If you’re wondering what other foods in your home can last for an entire year, here’s a complete guide for how long foods stay good in the fridge and freezer.