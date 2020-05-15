Eggs are a key ingredient in many recipes but that doesn’t mean you can’t bake those cookies or make those pancakes if you’ve run out or can’t have them due to dietary restrictions such as allergies or veganism.

While they may not work for recipes where eggs are the main ingredient, there are plenty of easy ingredient swaps and substitutions for eggs, particularly when baking a difficult yet impressive dessert. Here are just a few.

Bananas

One of the best cooking tips we learned from our parents is that a mashed banana is a good substitute for an egg when cooking.

Applesauce

A favorite of vegan-friendly restaurants, applesauce is a common substitute for eggs. For every egg in your recipe, use 1/4 cup of applesauce instead.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a great source of fiber, and they’re also a pretty good substitute for eggs. To substitute for one egg, you can create a “flax egg” by mixing 1 tablespoon of ground flax with 3 tablespoons of water. While there are also egg substitutes specifically sold in stores, knowing how to make do with what’s in your pantry is just one of many restaurant secrets every home cook should know.