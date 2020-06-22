On days you crave a hearty home-cooked meal but don't want to deal with the time and stress of cleaning up, a one-skillet dish can be a life-saver. It's great way to cut down on dishes while feeding a whole family without sacrificing flavor. And this easy pasta skillet checks off that box.

Not only does this recipe only require one-pan, it also takes less than an hour to make and uses ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Instead of draining excess water after boiling your pasta, this dish cooks the dried pasta in the same pot at the spaghetti sauce, a cooking hack you probably learned from grandma.

To make this dish you'll need ground beef, spaghetti sauce, pasta, cheese, water and seasoning. After cooking the ground beef, stir in the spaghetti sauce and water and bring it to a boil. Add the pasta and cook on low for about 20 minutes. Then stir in your cheese and let the dish stand for five minutes before serving. Skipping the step of draining your pasta water is just one reason this dish is a simple weekinght dinner you have to make.

Easy Pasta Skillet

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 jar (24 to 26 ounces) spaghetti sauce

2 cups water

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

3 cups uncooked pasta, such as penne or rotini

1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese (2 cups), divided

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in spaghetti sauce, water and Italian seasoning. Bring to boil. Add pasta; mix well. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick