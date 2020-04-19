Easy Pasta Skillet

April 19, 2020
Why reach for pre-packaged meal kits on the grocery shelf, when you can prepare a hearty, homemade pasta dish right in your own kitchen? Using ingredients you typically have on hand, this easy, one skillet meal is about to become a new family favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 jar (24 to 26 ounces) spaghetti sauce
- 2 Cups water
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Perfect Pinch® Italian Seasoning
- 3 Cups uncooked pasta, such as penne or rotini
- 1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese (2 cups), divided
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Stir in spaghetti sauce, water and Italian seasoning. Bring to boil. Add pasta; mix well. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving550
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated15g75%
Cholesterol101mg34%
Protein31g62%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A165µg18%
Vitamin B122µg71%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K21µg17%
Calcium452mg45%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium62mg15%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus479mg68%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium577mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.8%
Sodium907mg38%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water208gN/A
Zinc5mg44%
