Easy Pasta Skillet

Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in spaghetti sauce, water and Italian seasoning. Bring to boil. Add pasta; mix well. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes.