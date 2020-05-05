What better remedy for when salsa sets your tongue on fire than horchata? The sweet and silky rice milk drink is served by all the best Mexican restaurants and your local taco truck too. Luckily, bringing the taqueria feel home with horchata is simple.

First, assemble your ingredients: water, condensed and regular milk, cinnamon sticks and rice. Combine the water, rice and cinnamon, then let the mixture sit overnight. The next morning, blend the mixture together in your blender. Then use a sieve — a common kitchen tool — to strain out any remaining rice. Add your condensed milk and milk. Serve this classic, simple drink warm, or pour it over ice.

Recreate the full restaurant feel at home by printing menus, setting up a killer Spanish music playlist and pairing your horchata with other delicious Mexican recipes.

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ingredients

4 cups water

1 1/2 cup long-grain rice

2 cinnamon sticks

14 ounces Nestlé La Lechera sweetened condensed milk

1 cup milk

Directions

Combine water, rice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Cover; let sit overnight.

Pour rice mixture (including cinnamon sticks) into blender; cover.

Blend on high for 3 to 4 minutes or until the mixture is as smooth as possible.

Strain mixture through an extra-fine sieve into a medium saucepan, pressing the rice solids until only a dry paste remains; discard paste.

Add sweetened condensed milk and milk to saucepan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until horchata is warm. Pour into cups over ice or serve warm.

Serve sprinkled with ground cinnamon if desired.