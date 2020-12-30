Brunch is a crowd favorite 365 days of the year. But there's one day where the early afternoon meal really shines: New Year's Day. After a long night of celebrating the end of 2020, you'll need your first meal of the new year to set you off on the right foot, and no dish does that better than eggs Benedict.

Two perfectly toasted English muffins are piled high with delicately poached eggs, Canadian bacon, chives and a creamy, smooth hollandaise sauce. The dish will easily turn dining at home into a restaurant experience, and you'll start the year off learning two new skills: How to poach eggs and how to make your own hollandaise.

For poached egg newbies, it's really quite simple. Start by filling a large pot with water and vinegar. While the water comes to a simmer, crack each egg into its own ramekin or bowl. Then gently drop the eggs into swirling water and cook for about 2-3 minutes, or until the whites are no longer translucent.

Once the eggs are done, start in on the hollandaise sauce. Melt butter in the microwave then add egg yolks, cream, lemon juice, mustard and cayenne to a blender for 10 seconds. Let the blender run while you slowly drizzle in the meted butter until the sauce is thickened and the butter is completely incorporated. Serve the dish with a side of crispy potatoes and more of thebest New Year's Day brunch recipes, from mixed berry pancakes to croque madame.

Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

For the Hollandaise Sauce:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

For the Eggs Benedict:

8 eggs

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

4 English muffins, split, toasted, and buttered

8 slices Canadian bacon, warmed

1 teaspoon paprika

For the Hollandaise:

Heat butter in the microwave for about 1 minute, or until melted and hot, but not boiling.

In a blender, add the egg yolks, cream, lemon juice, mustard and cayenne to taste; cover and blend for about 10 seconds.

Then turn it back on and slowly drizzle in the melted butter until fully incorporated and thickened.

Taste and adjust flavor to your liking.

For the Eggs Benedict:

Fill a large, deep pot with cold water; the deeper the pot, the better the final product will be.

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of white vinegar to the water.

Crack 1 egg into a small bowl.

Turn on the heat and bring the water right below a simmer.

Give the water a swirl so there’s a gentle whirlpool.

As the water is still whirling, carefully drop the egg into the water.

Allow the egg to cook for 2-3 minutes, until the whites are set.

Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove the egg from the water and drain it on a paper towel.

Place a slice of Canadian bacon atop each English muffin half and top with an egg, a couple spoonfuls of hollandaise and a pinch of paprika.

Hollandaise recipe courtesy of Belly Full.