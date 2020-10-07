No matter what part of the country you are in, chili makes for a warm and hearty dish for your family to enjoy on a chilly winter night. Sometimes regional chili styles contain no beans, while some varations are made with chicken or pork. But this simple, satsfying recipe features turkey.

Turkey is a meat associated with Thanksgiving. If you have leftover turkey following a fabulous holiday meal, consider making this chili dish with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Leftover Turkey Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

2/3 cups water

1 package McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix

2 cups chopped cooked turkey (or chopped cooked chicken)

Directions:

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add onion and celery; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Stir in beans, tomatoes, water and seasoning mix.

Bring to boil.

Add turkey.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with desired toppings.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick