Leftover Turkey Chili

September 24, 2020 | 3:38pm
Turn extra turkey into a terrific meal in under 30 minutes
Courtesy of McCormick

Save all the extra turkey you have on Turkey Day, or after any other weeknight dinner, to make this hearty pick-me-up meal. 

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
269
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 Cup chopped celery
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2/3 Cups water
  • 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 2 Cups chopped cooked turkey (or chopped cooked chicken)

Directions

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add onion and celery; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Stir in beans, tomatoes, water and Seasoning Mix.

Bring to boil.

Add turkey.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving269
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein28g56%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A28µg3%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.4%
Vitamin B60.7mg51.6%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)89µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)89µg22%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium74mg18%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg51%
Phosphorus298mg43%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium761mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.4%
Sodium348mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg65.6%
Water294gN/A
Zinc3mg23%
