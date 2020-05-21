Chicken pot pie is one of those budget-friendly meals that's great for feeding an entire family. Not only is it a great way to use leftover chicken from the day before, but it's also one of those meals that you can make with canned goods. But making a pie cruse from scratch kind of puts a damper on all the ways this dish can be simple. Luckily, this impossibly easy chicken pot pie solves that problem.

In fact, this dish is so simple, it takes only one hour to make. The biscuit mix will distribute throughout the pie, adding pockets of crust throughout so you don't have to actually bother baking one from scratch.

To make the dish you'll need some common pantry items like biscuit mix, milk, frozen vegetables and eggs. Just mix your frozen veggies, chicken and soup into a glass pie plate. Stir together the reminaing ingredients with a fork, then pour the mixture into the pie plate as well.

Bake it until the crust is golden brown. And, if you like this recipe, then you're sure to love more of our delicious and simple weeknight dinners.

Impossibly Easy Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients

1 2/3 cup cups frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup cut-up cooked chicken

1 can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup Original Bisquick mix

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Mix vegetables, chicken and soup in ungreased 9-inch glass pie plate.

Stir together remaining ingredients with fork until blended. Pour into pie plate.

Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.