Dole Whip is undeniably one of the most iconic Disney theme park snacks of all time. No trip to Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom is complete without getting this dairy-free pineapple soft serve and eating it while taking in a showing of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. While Disney’s official recipe is one of those park secrets they don’t want you to know, Dole has unveiled how you can make this sweet treat at home.

To make dairy-free Dole Whip, you just need four simple ingredients: frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut or oat milk, and frozen mango. From there, you just add the fruit, juice and milk into a blender and mix away until everything is well combined.

If you had to rebook your Disney vacation due to coronavirus or if you just miss the theme parks, try making this Dole Whip at home and watch some ride POVs of Pirates of the Caribbean, the Jungle Cruise and other fun Adventureland attractions for a great staycation. And if you’re just craving something sweet, add Dole Whip to the list of desserts you can make with frozen fruit.

Dairy-Free at Home Dole Whip



Ingredients:

3 cups frozen Dole pineapple chunks

1 cup Dole pineapple juice

1 cup coconut milk creamer or oat milk

3/4 cups frozen Dole mango chunks

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Serve immediately by scooping into a bowl or piping from a pastry bag with a star tip for fun Dole Whip-inspired visual.

Store in a freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Tip: In order to achieve soft serve consistency when taking out of the freezer, place 2 cups of frozen base into a blender with 1/4 cup of pineapple juice and blend until smooth and soft again.