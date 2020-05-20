Dairy-Free at Home Dole Whip

May 20, 2020 | 12:40pm
Anyone who has been to a Disney theme park knows the joys of Dole Whip. This frozen dairy-free dessert can be made at home with just four ingredients.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups frozen Dole Pineapple Chunks
- 1 Cup Dole Pineapple Juice
- 1 Cup coconut milk creamer or oat milk
- 3/4 Cups frozen Dole Mango Chunks
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Serve immediately by scooping into a bowl or piping from a pastry bag with a star tip for fun Dole Whip inspired visual.
Store in a freezer for up to 2 weeks.
Tip: In order to achieve soft serve consistency when taking out of freezer, place 2 cups of frozen base into a blender with 1/4 cup of DOLE Pineapple Juice and blend until smooth and soft again.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving101
Total Fat2g2%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.9%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein2g4%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.3%
Vitamin C51mg57%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus47mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium232mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium19mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Water160gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%
