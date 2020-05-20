Dairy-Free at Home Dole Whip

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Serve immediately by scooping into a bowl or piping from a pastry bag with a star tip for fun Dole Whip inspired visual.

Store in a freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Tip: In order to achieve soft serve consistency when taking out of freezer, place 2 cups of frozen base into a blender with 1/4 cup of DOLE Pineapple Juice and blend until smooth and soft again.