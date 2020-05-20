  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Dairy-Free at Home Dole Whip

May 20, 2020 | 12:40pm
A dairy-free tropical treat for a warm day

Courtesy of Dole

Anyone who has been to a Disney theme park knows the joys of Dole Whip. This frozen dairy-free dessert can be made at home with just four ingredients.

This recipe is courtesy of Dole.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
101
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Ballpark Recipes to Make at Home
Donut Recipes to Make at Home
5 Home-Run Slider Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups frozen Dole Pineapple Chunks
  • 1 Cup Dole Pineapple Juice
  • 1 Cup coconut milk creamer or oat milk
  • 3/4 Cups frozen Dole Mango Chunks

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. 

Serve immediately by scooping into a bowl or piping from a pastry bag with a star tip for fun Dole Whip inspired visual.

Store in a freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Tip: In order to achieve soft serve consistency when taking out of freezer, place 2 cups of frozen base into a blender with 1/4 cup of DOLE Pineapple Juice and blend until smooth and soft again.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving101
Total Fat2g2%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated0.8g3.9%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein2g4%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.3%
Vitamin C51mg57%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium21mg5%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus47mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium232mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium19mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Water160gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes