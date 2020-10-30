Halloween looks a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And although you might not be able to take your kids trick-or-treating the old-fashioned way, you can still spookify their day with these crunchy Halloween mummies.

Not only can this treat serve as a healthy afternoon snack, but it's also one your kids will get a kick out of. Have them help out with the recipe by letting them drape the ham slices across the celery to give a "bandaged" look.

To make the snack, start by placing the cream cheese into a piping bag and pipe about one tablespoon of cream cheese into each celery piece. Cut the ham slices and place about 12 pieces over the cream cheese. Then cut up some cranberries and place them in between the ham bandages as eyes.

The best way to get in the spooky spirit this year is to cozy up with your favorite Halloween movies and make snacks that give you a fright they're so delicious. After making these crunchy mummies, satisfy your sweet tooth with our best dessert recipes that turn Halloween candy into cakes, cookies and more.

Crunchy Halloween Mummies

Ingredients

1 1/3 cup garden vegetable cream cheese spread, softened

20 pieces of (3 1/2 inches each) celery

3 slices (1 oz each) deli sliced cooked ham

10 sweetened dried cranberries

Directions

Place cream cheese in a resealable food-storage plastic bag.

Cut 1/2 inch off 1 corner.

Pipe about 1 tablespoon into each celery piece.

Cut ham slices lengthwise into 16 pieces.

Cut pieces crosswise into 1-inch pieces.

Place about 12 ham pieces over cream cheese to look like "bandages;" use tip of a knife to tuck in ends of ham along the celery edge.

Cut cranberries into 40 pieces.

Place pieces between "bandages" for mummies’ eyes.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker