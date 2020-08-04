When it comes to entertaining guests or simply whipping up an easy dessert at home, the age old question prevails: should you bring cookies or brownies? Well, now you don't have to choose between the two timeless desserts — these chocolate chip cookie brownies are the best of both worlds.

Icebox Cake, Cheesecakes and Other No-Bake Desserts to Make This Summer

The blend of chocolate chip cookie dough and perfect brownie base is an iconic dessert combination that's great to make with your kids. But, if you don't want to fire up the oven, there's also plenty of frozen dessert recipes you can make instead.

Once the cookie and brownie layers are prepared, by following the directions and some helpful baking tips, assemble your creation. Pour the brownie layer into the pan, then drop spoonfuls of dough on top of the brownie mix and spread it into an even layer.

After baking the dessert for about thirty minutes you'll have ooey-gooey and delicious bars of decadent chocolate. And if you're still in the mood to get your bake on after the treat is done, try out more of our 50 best cookie recipes.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies

For the Brownie Layer:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar

3/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For the Cookie Layer:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

3/4 cups Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

For the Brownie Layer:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper; set aside.

In a large bowl, add butter, both sugars, and cocoa powder. Microwave for 1 minute or until butter is melted. Stir mixture together until combined.

Mix in eggs and vanilla very well. Add baking powder and flour, mixing until fully combined. Pour into prepared baking pan.

For the Cookie Layer:

In a large bowl, mix melted butter and both sugars together until smooth. Add egg, yolk, and vanilla extract and beat until fully combined.

Add baking soda and flour, mixing until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips by hand. Drop spoonfuls of dough on top of brownie layer, spreading out to fill any gaps as needed into an even layer.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until top cookie layer is slightly browned and edges are set. Allow to cool for 30 minutes before cutting into bars.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar