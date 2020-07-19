Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies

Have you ever tried to choose between cookies or brownies? With this delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie recipe, you don’t have to! Rich and chewy chocolate fudge brownies sit beneath a soft and buttery chocolate chip cookie layer for the ultimate treat.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Ingredients
For the Brownie Layer
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 3/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 3/4 Cups unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 large eggs
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
For the Cookie Layer
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 3/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 Cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
For the Brownie Layer
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, add butter, both sugars, and cocoa powder. Microwave for 1 minute or until butter is melted. Stir mixture together until combined.
Mix in eggs and vanilla very well. Add baking powder and flour, mixing until fully combined. Pour into prepared baking pan.
For the Cookie Layer
In a large bowl, mix melted butter and both sugars together until smooth. Add egg, yolk, and vanilla extract and beat until fully combined.
Add baking soda and flour, mixing until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips by hand. Drop spoonfuls of dough on top of brownie layer, spreading out to fill any gaps as needed into an even layer.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until top cookie layer is slightly browned and edges are set. Allow to cool for 30 minutes before cutting into bars.