There are those days where you don’t feel like eating anything too heavy, so having a salad might be your solution. But sometimes you get tired of eating the same salads packed with lettuce or other fresh greens every day. What do you do now? Don’t fret. We have the perfect chicken salad recipe for you that is packed with flavor and no lettuce required.

Salads come in different forms that don't require you to use lettuce, spinach or any greens in it if you don’t want to. From pasta mixed with a simple vinaigrette to tuna doused with mayonnaise, there are plenty of salad options to choose from.

This chicken salad recipe is perfect if you want to get rid of that leftover chicken or turkey hiding in your fridge. Or a delicious rotisserie chicken from the grocery store works for this recipe as well. If you decide to buy fresh chicken breast instead, season and roast in the oven for about an hour. Meanwhile, in an ovenproof skillet, toast almonds alongside the chicken.

Once the chicken is done, shred it into large chunks. Then you’re going to combine mayonnaise, curry powder, sour cream, vinegar and ginger in a separate bowl to create a creamy sauce with a kick. Then pour it over the chicken while it’s still warm. Toss the salad with dried cranberries and let it chill in the refrigerator.

When you’re ready to serve, fold in chopped apples and the toasted almonds from earlier. This will give your salad that extra crunch factor and balance the spiciness of the curry powder with the sweetness from the apples. Now you have a perfect salad to enjoy for a simple lunch or use it as meal prep for a busy week.

Enjoy this salad on its own or spread it on white, wheat or rye bread to make a sandwich worthy of the dinner table. But if chicken salad isn’t your thing, no worries. You can try one of our potato salad recipes that are perfect to bring along to picnics, cookouts and more.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients:

2 (1 1/2 pound) whole bone-in chicken breasts

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 cups slivered almonds

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1-2 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped

1 Granny Smith apple, peel on, chopped

Directions:

Step 1: Rub 2 whole chicken breasts with 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and 1 tablespoon oil. Settle, skin side down, in a cast-iron (or other ovenproof) skillet. Slide into a 400F oven and roast, turning once, until cooked through, about 1 hour.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in a dry ovenproof skillet, scatter 3/4 cup almonds. Slide into the oven alongside the chicken. Toast, shaking pan once or twice, until fragrant and golden, about 12 minutes.

Step 3: Break chicken into large chunks; discard skin and bones. Alternatively, start with a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store or what about that enormous half-eaten roast turkey? Why not? Shred 5 cups.

Step 4: Whisk together 3/4 cup mayo, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1-2 tablespoons curry and 1 tablespoon ginger. Pour over chicken (still warm is best). Scatter in 1/2 cup cranberries. Use a soft spatula to toss. Cover and chill. Just before serving, fold in 1 chopped apple and toasted almonds.