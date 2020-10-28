With the holidays right around the corner, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer, this chicken rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave your palate satisfied ... and maybe even craving seconds.

Chicken paprikash is a cozy comfort food, best served over rice. And the best part about the dish is that it uses only one pot, so you don't have to worry about dirtying up a bunch of dishes.

To make the recipe, start by sauteeing the onion until it's golden brown. Then add in the paprika, water and chicken. Flavor with salt and vegetable flakes and cook for 20 minutes. Toss in the rice and let the dish simmer for another 30 minutes or until the rice is done.

Chicken rice paprikash is more than a one time recipe, it will become a staple in your household for years to come. And if you liked this dish, you're going to love more of our recipes with rice for delicious, hearty dinners.

Chicken Rice Paprikash

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

1/4 cup canola oil

2 cups water

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 whole chicken, cut up (or 2-3 pounds bone-in chicken parts)

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dried mixed vegetable flakes

3/4-1 cups white rice

Directions

Saute onion in oil until golden.

Add paprika and immediatley dilute with 2 cups water.

Add chicken parts and enough water to cover chicken entirely.

Add salt and vegetable flakes.

Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.

Add rice and simmer covered for 20-30 minutes or until rice is done and the liquid is all absorbed by rice.