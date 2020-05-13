May 13, 2020 | 12:35pm
Ryzhkov Photography/Shutterstock
This hearty chicken rice paprikas is an easy one pot rice dish. The broth is flavored simply with onions, paprika, salt and vegetable flakes, which infuse the chicken as it simmers away.
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1/4 Cup canola oil
- 2 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 fryer chicken, cut-up
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon dried mixed vegetable flakes
- 3/4-1 Cups white rice
Directions
Saute onion in oil until golden. Add paprika and immediatley dilute with 2 cups water.
Add chicken parts and enough water to cover chicken entirely. Add salt and vegetable flakes.
Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes.
Add rice and simmer covered for 20-30 minutes or until rice is done and the liquid is all absorbed by rice.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving938
Total Fat59g91%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated14g70%
Cholesterol225mg75%
Protein59g100%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.8%
Vitamin B61mg91%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium82mg19%
Monounsaturated27gN/A
Niacin (B3)21mg100%
Phosphorus502mg72%
Polyunsaturated14gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31%
Sodium1095mg46%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water358gN/A
Zinc5mg41%