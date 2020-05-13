  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Rice Paprikas

May 13, 2020 | 12:35pm
By
Deliciously tender chicken and fluffy rice
Ryzhkov Photography/Shutterstock

This hearty chicken rice paprikas is an easy one pot rice dish. The broth is flavored simply with onions, paprika, salt and vegetable flakes, which infuse the chicken as it simmers away. 

 

Ready in
1 h
10 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
938
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup canola oil
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1 fryer chicken, cut-up
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon dried mixed vegetable flakes
  • 3/4-1 Cups white rice

Directions

Saute onion in oil until golden. Add paprika and immediatley dilute with 2 cups water.

Add chicken parts and enough water to cover chicken entirely. Add salt and vegetable flakes.

Bring to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. 

Add rice and simmer covered for 20-30 minutes or until rice is done and the liquid is all absorbed by rice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving938
Total Fat59g91%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated14g70%
Cholesterol225mg75%
Protein59g100%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A159µg18%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.8%
Vitamin B61mg91%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium82mg19%
Monounsaturated27gN/A
Niacin (B3)21mg100%
Phosphorus502mg72%
Polyunsaturated14gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31%
Sodium1095mg46%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water358gN/A
Zinc5mg41%
Tags
best recipes
chicken recipes